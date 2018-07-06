U.S. judge dismisses intravenous saline solution antitrust case

A federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action accusing Baxter International and Hospira Inc of conspiring to manufacture an artificial shortage of intravenous saline solution in order to increase prices.

U.S. District Judge John Tharp in Chicago on Thursday agreed with the saline solution suppliers that plaintiffs’ theory that the companies used bogus product recalls to create the shortage was “quite implausible.”

