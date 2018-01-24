FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 12:59 AM / in 4 hours

Ex-peanut company execs lose salmonella outbreak appeals

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the convictions of the former owner of a Georgia peanut company, a manager there, and a food broker who were charged after a 2009 salmonella outbreak killed nine people and sickened hundreds more.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta rejected the appeal of Stewart Parnell, the former president and owner of Peanut Corporation of America, whose 2015 sentence to 28 years in prison marked a record in a food safety case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rAIt8G

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
