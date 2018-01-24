Ex-peanut company execs lose salmonella outbreak appeals

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the convictions of the former owner of a Georgia peanut company, a manager there, and a food broker who were charged after a 2009 salmonella outbreak killed nine people and sickened hundreds more.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta rejected the appeal of Stewart Parnell, the former president and owner of Peanut Corporation of America, whose 2015 sentence to 28 years in prison marked a record in a food safety case.

