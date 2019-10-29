IN BRIEF: Sanford Health settles U.S. surgeon kickback case for $20.25 million

Sanford Health will pay $20.25 million to resolve allegations that the healthcare system knew a doctor was accepting kickbacks to implant medical services and was conducting unnecessary spinal surgeries but nonetheless billed the government for the procedures, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The settlement resolves allegations first raised in a whistleblower lawsuit filed in federal court in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, by two surgeons at Sanford, one of the nation’s largest healthcare systems.

