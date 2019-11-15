IN BRIEF: U.S. accuses former Sanford Health surgeon of accepting kickbacks

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday said it had sued a neurosurgeon formerly employed by South Dakota-based Sanford Health, alleging that he accepted kickbacks to implant medical devices during spinal surgeries and conducted unnecessary procedures.

The department filed a complaint in federal court in Sioux Falls, against Dr. Wilson Asfora just two weeks after Sanford, one of the nation’s largest healthcare systems, agreed to pay $20.25 million to resolve related claims.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/34Xfb2O