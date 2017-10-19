San Francisco asks 9th Circuit to rehear soda health warning case

San Francisco has asked a federal appeals court to reconsider a ruling that blocked a city ordinance requiring health warnings for soda and other sugary drinks.

The city on Tuesday requested a rehearing by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after a three-judge panel enjoined the ordinance, finding groups including the American Beverage Association and the California Retailers Association were likely to succeed with their claim that the ordinance was unjustified and violated commercial speech under the First Amendment.

