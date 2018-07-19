Trade groups say Supreme Court rulings doom San Francisco soda warnings

The American Beverage Association and other trade groups are arguing that a San Francisco law mandating health warnings for sugary drinks cannot stand following recent U.S. Supreme Court First Amendment rulings.

The high court’s June 26 decision in National Institute of Family and Life Advocates v. Becerra invalidated a California law that required anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers to notify women of the availability of state-funded abortions, saying it violated the centers’ First Amendment right to say nothing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2L5DuWO