IN BRIEF: Proposed class action says Sanofi dandruff shampoo causes hair loss

An Illinois woman has filed a proposed class action lawsuit against Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, claiming the company’s Selsun Blue Maximum Strength anti-dandruff shampoo contains chemicals that cause scalp irritation and hair loss.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Chicago federal court by Emily Lewis, seeks damages for violations of state consumer protection laws, breach of warranty and unjust enrichment on behalf of a proposed nationwide class of purchasers and an Illinois subclass.

