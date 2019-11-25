Sanofi ex-employee can join hemophilia treatment rival BioMarin - judge

Sanofi SA’s Genzyme unit cannot block a former employee from joining BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, where he would help launch a gene therapy treatment for hemophilia that would compete with a drug his ex-employer markets, a Massachusetts judge has ruled.

Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Janet Sanders in Boston on Friday ruled Genzyme had failed to show why a preliminary injunction enforcing a non-compete agreement Keith Hanglin signed was needed to protect any of its legitimate business interests.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OjWuAR