November 25, 2019 / 5:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sanofi ex-employee can join hemophilia treatment rival BioMarin - judge

Nate Raymond

Sanofi SA’s Genzyme unit cannot block a former employee from joining BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, where he would help launch a gene therapy treatment for hemophilia that would compete with a drug his ex-employer markets, a Massachusetts judge has ruled.

Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Janet Sanders in Boston on Friday ruled Genzyme had failed to show why a preliminary injunction enforcing a non-compete agreement Keith Hanglin signed was needed to protect any of its legitimate business interests.

