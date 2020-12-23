Sanofi loses bid to trim Lantus antitrust claims

A federal judge refused to narrow a class action lawsuit accusing Sanofi-Aventis US LLC of suppressing competing versions of its diabetes drug Lantus, rejecting the company’s claim that the named plaintiff, FWK Holdings LLC, lacked standing to challenge actions Sanofi took after FWK stopped buying the drug.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith Gail Dein ruled Tuesday that FWK, a drug wholesaler, had standing to pursue the claims because they were part of a single alleged scheme, in which Sanofi is said to have falsely claimed patent protection for Lantus in submissions to the Food and Drug Administration.

