Sanofi wins fees over Amphastar's 'frivolous' whistleblower lawsuit

A federal judge has ordered generic drugmaker Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc to pay the legal fees Sanofi SA incurred defending a “clearly frivolous” whistleblower lawsuit accusing it of deceiving the government in a patent application.

U.S. District Judge Marvin Garbis in Los Angeles issued the decision on Monday. His 2015 order dismissing Amphastar’s False Claims Act lawsuit was upheld by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in May.

