FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sanofi wins fees over Amphastar's 'frivolous' whistleblower lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Venezuela
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Putin allies lose an election but cling to power
Russia
Putin allies lose an election but cling to power
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 24, 2017 / 12:32 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Sanofi wins fees over Amphastar's 'frivolous' whistleblower lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has ordered generic drugmaker Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc to pay the legal fees Sanofi SA incurred defending a “clearly frivolous” whistleblower lawsuit accusing it of deceiving the government in a patent application.

U.S. District Judge Marvin Garbis in Los Angeles issued the decision on Monday. His 2015 order dismissing Amphastar’s False Claims Act lawsuit was upheld by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in May.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BktG2U

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.