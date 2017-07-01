Judge upholds patent on Allergan's schizophrenia drug Saphris

A federal judge in Delaware has upheld the validity of an Allergan PLC patent on the company's antipsychotic drug Saphris rebuffing generic drugmakers' efforts to sell copycat versions of the drug.

U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson ruled Friday that the five generic drugmakers - Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc, Hikam Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC - failed to prove that the patent claims asserted in the case were obvious.

