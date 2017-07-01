FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge upholds patent on Allergan's schizophrenia drug Saphris
July 1, 2017

Judge upholds patent on Allergan's schizophrenia drug Saphris

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Delaware has upheld the validity of an Allergan PLC patent on the company's antipsychotic drug Saphris rebuffing generic drugmakers' efforts to sell copycat versions of the drug.

U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson ruled Friday that the five generic drugmakers - Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc, Hikam Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC - failed to prove that the patent claims asserted in the case were obvious.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2svY5FR

