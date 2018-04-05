Sarepta Therapeutics beats bid to revive shareholder class action

A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing Sarepta Therapeutics Inc of misleading shareholders by suggesting it had gathered enough data to seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2014 to market a treatment for a rare muscle disorder.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Wednesday ruled in favor of the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based drugmaker, finding that a statement the FDA issued related to the approval process did not render the company’s own statements misleading.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JpuvLF