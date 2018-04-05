FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 5, 2018 / 11:30 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Sarepta Therapeutics beats bid to revive shareholder class action

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing Sarepta Therapeutics Inc of misleading shareholders by suggesting it had gathered enough data to seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2014 to market a treatment for a rare muscle disorder.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Wednesday ruled in favor of the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based drugmaker, finding that a statement the FDA issued related to the approval process did not render the company’s own statements misleading.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JpuvLF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.