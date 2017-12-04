Sarepta Therapeutics investors seek revival of fraud lawsuit

A lawyer for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc shareholders urged a federal appeals court on Monday to revive a lawsuit claiming the company misled investors about whether it had gathered enough data to seek Food and Drug Administration approval for a treatment for a rare muscle disorder.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston heard arguments in a lawsuit claiming the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based drugmaker falsely claimed its existing clinical data was enough to file an application to bring Exondys 51 to market.

