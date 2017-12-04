FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 4, 2017 / 10:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sarepta Therapeutics investors seek revival of fraud lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A lawyer for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc shareholders urged a federal appeals court on Monday to revive a lawsuit claiming the company misled investors about whether it had gathered enough data to seek Food and Drug Administration approval for a treatment for a rare muscle disorder.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston heard arguments in a lawsuit claiming the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based drugmaker falsely claimed its existing clinical data was enough to file an application to bring Exondys 51 to market.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iPnV8T

