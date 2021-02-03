Surgical Care Affiliates faces mounting civil claims over no-poaching allegations

Outpatient surgery center operator Surgical Care Affiliates LLC has been hit with a class action lawsuit accusing it of agreeing not to solicit competitors’ senior-level employees, echoing criminal charges brought by federal prosecutors last month.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Chicago federal court, is at least the second civil class action to follow the criminal case. It was brought under a pseudonym by a former SCA employee, represented by lawyers including Stephanie Scharf of Scharf Banks Marmor, Roberta Liebenberg of Fine, Kaplan and Black, Linda Nussbaum of Nussbaum Law Group and others.

