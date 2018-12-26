Schwabe must face ginkgo biloba false advertising case, court rules

A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived a proposed consumer class action accusing units of Schwabe International GmBh of falsely advertising that two nutritional supplements containing ginkgo biloba could improve cognitive function.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower-court judge incorrectly held the case could not proceed to trial as the lead plaintiff had not challenged the expert testimony and scientific studies Schwabe put forward to defend itself.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VbLBTd