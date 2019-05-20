Westlaw News
Justice Thomas urges reconsidering military tort precedent

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday criticized his colleagues for refusing to consider whether to revive a lawsuit against the United States by the husband of a Navy lieutenant who died at a naval hospital after giving birth.

Thomas dissented from the court’s decision to leave standing the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ holding that the lawsuit was barred by a 1950 Supreme Court decision on tort claims by military personnel, which he called “wrongly decided.”

