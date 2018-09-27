U.S. Supreme Court to review Medicare reimbursement case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to decide whether the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services improperly changed how it would calculate Medicare payments to hospitals who treated high numbers of low-income patients in 2012.

The court granted a petition for certiorari from HHS, which is seeking to reverse a July 2017 ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit striking down the payment formula the agency adopted.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xHeRqD