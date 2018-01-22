Scripps Health pays $1.5 million to resolve U.S. billing case

Scripps Health has agreed to pay $1.5 million to resolve claims that it charged federal healthcare programs for services provided by physical therapists who did not have billing privileges and were not properly supervised.

The settlement between the San Diego-based hospital and healthcare group and the U.S. Justice Department was announced on Friday and resolves a whistleblower lawsuit that a former Scripps Health employee filed under the False Claims Act.

