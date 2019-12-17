Life sciences firm Seer raises $55 mln in funding round led by aMoon

TEL AVIV, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. life sciences company Seer Inc said on Tuesday it has raised $55 million in a funding round led by Israeli healthtech venture capital fund aMoon.

Funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates and all current Seer investors also participated in the funding round.

The financing will be used to further develop Seer’s Proteograph platform, which provides deep molecular insights from the proteome to advance human health, the company said. A proteome is a set of proteins produced in an organism. (Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)