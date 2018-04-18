Drugmaker Sellas discloses N.Y. federal opioid probe into doctors

Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc, which last year resolved a U.S. probe into allegations the drugmaker paid kickbacks to doctors to prescribe opioids, says federal prosecutors in Manhattan have issued it a subpoena seeking records related to specific physicians.

Sellas, formerly known as Galena Biopharma Inc, previously marketed the fentanyl-based pain medication Abstral. The company disclosed the subpoena in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

