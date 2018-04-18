FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 12:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Drugmaker Sellas discloses N.Y. federal opioid probe into doctors

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc, which last year resolved a U.S. probe into allegations the drugmaker paid kickbacks to doctors to prescribe opioids, says federal prosecutors in Manhattan have issued it a subpoena seeking records related to specific physicians.

Sellas, formerly known as Galena Biopharma Inc, previously marketed the fentanyl-based pain medication Abstral. The company disclosed the subpoena in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EUF1ar

