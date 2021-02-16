Oncologists lose bid to revive Medicare reimbursements challenge

An oncologist group has lost a bid to reinstate its legal challenge to the ongoing, automatic 2% cut in Medicare reimbursement that began in 2013 for intravenous cancer treatments and other drugs administered by healthcare providers.

Circuit Judge Gregory Katsas, writing on behalf of a unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, said neither the Balanced Budget Act, which caused the cut, nor federal Medicare statutes gave federal courts jurisdiction over the Community Oncology Alliance Inc’s lawsuit.

