Seres Therapeutics wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over drug study

Biopharmaceutical company Seres Therapeutics Inc has won the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming it misled investors about the potential of an oral microbiome therapeutic drug that it was developing.

U.S. District Judge Denise Casper in Boston on Friday ruled that the investors had failed to sufficiently allege Seres possessed certain facts that would have let it know beforehand that a clinical trial for the drug was bound to fail.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GyE5Kc