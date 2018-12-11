FTC's authority faces appellate test in Shire ViroPharma case

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday will urge a federal appeals court to overturn the dismissal of its lawsuit accusing a unit of drugmaker Shire PLC of violating antitrust laws, saying the lower court’s ruling threatens its enforcement abilities.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia will hear arguments over whether a judge in March correctly held the FTC could only seek an injunction against Shire ViroPharma Inc if it could allege the company was about to break the law again.

