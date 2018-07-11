FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 9:41 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Generic drugmaker owes Shire $1.5 million in fees after sanction

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Wednesday awarded Adderall XR maker Shire PLC more than $1.5 million to cover attorneys’ fees and expenses it incurred dealing with a generic drug company’s “litigation misconduct” in the course of a patent infringement lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge William Young in Boston issued the award after he previously sanctioned Abhai LLC for not revealing until mid-trial that it had discovered errors in its testing data for its planned generic version of extended-release Adderall.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2L6xFoc

