Generic drugmaker owes Shire $1.5 million in fees after sanction

A federal judge on Wednesday awarded Adderall XR maker Shire PLC more than $1.5 million to cover attorneys’ fees and expenses it incurred dealing with a generic drug company’s “litigation misconduct” in the course of a patent infringement lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge William Young in Boston issued the award after he previously sanctioned Abhai LLC for not revealing until mid-trial that it had discovered errors in its testing data for its planned generic version of extended-release Adderall.

