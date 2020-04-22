IN BRIEF: 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli touts virus research, seeks early release

Martin Shkreli, the pharmaceutical executive known as “Pharma Bro,” on Wednesday asked a judge to release him early from his seven-year prison sentence for securities fraud, arguing that he was at risk from the coronavirus outbreak and that his own research could help cure the disease.

In a motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Shkreli’s lawyers said that federal prison authorities have been unable to control the outbreak. Although Shkreli is not in a recognized high-risk category for the disease, they said, his allergies and asthma made it “likely that he will soon be exposed to the virus and potentially become critically ill or die.”

