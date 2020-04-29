Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Prosecutors say 'delusional' Martin Shkreli must remain in prison

Brendan Pierson

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday urged a judge to keep pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli in prison after the notorious “Pharma Bro” asked to be released early so he could work on a cure for COVID-19.

Quoting a report from the federal probation department, prosecutors said in a filing in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York that Shkreli’s claim that he could help cure the disease was “indicative of the same kind of delusional self-aggrandizing behavior that underlies the defendant’s conduct in the commission of the instant offense.”

