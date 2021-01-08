IN BRIEF: Shkreli loses bid to stay FTC case until release from prison

A federal judge on Friday denied a motion by imprisoned former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli to stay the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust lawsuit against him and his former company Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC until he gets out of prison in 2023.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan said that the outcome of the litigation could have an effect on consumers, since the FTC is suing over Shkreli’s 2015 decision to raise the price of the lifesaving drug Daraprim more than 4,000% in one day.

