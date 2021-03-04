Shkreli, former company face insurer class action over price hike

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has brought a class action lawsuit accusing “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli and his former company of scheming to monopolize the market for lifesaving drug Daraprim after hiking its price more than 4,000%.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court against Shkreli, Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC, its parent Phoenixus AG and former Vyera CEO Kevin Mulleady, largely echoes claims pending in a case brought last year by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and several state attorneys general in the same court.

