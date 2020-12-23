Doctors not liable for shooting in psychiatric facility - Penn. top court

Doctors who treated a mentally ill man who went on to shoot five people at a Pittsburgh clinic, killing one, cannot be held liable after they considered having the man involuntarily committed but did not follow through, Pennsylvania’s highest court has ruled.

In the 6-1 decision, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania found that the state’s Mental Health Procedures Act (MHPA) did not give the plaintiffs – clinic receptionist Kathryn Leight, who was injured in the shooting, and her husband John Leight – the right to bring their claim against the University of Pittsburgh-affiliated doctors.

