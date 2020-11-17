Siemens accuses former manager of stealing heart catheter trade secrets

A medical technology unit of Siemens AG has filed a lawsuit accusing a former manager of stealing trade secrets related to heart catheter devices when he went to work for rival NuVera Medical Inc.

In a complaint filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc, also known as Siemens Healthineers, claimed that Anthony Medigo, a former vice president, breached a confidentiality agreement to help NuVera develop a rival product.

