Nursing care provider Signature settles U.S. probe for $30 million

Nursing care provider Signature HealthCARE LLC will pay $30 million to resolved claims it submitted false claims to Medicare for rehabilitation therapy services that were not reasonable or necessary, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

The settlement with Signature, which runs about 115 skilled nursing facilities in 10 states, resolves claims first raised in a whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former employee in federal court in Nashville, Tennessee.

