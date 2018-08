(Reuters) -

Laboratory company Singulex Inc has agreed to pay $1.25 million to resolve the U.S. Justice Department’s claims that it billed federal health care programs for medically unnecessary testing.

The department announced the settlement with the Alameda, California-based company late on Wednesday. It resolves claims first raised in a whistleblower lawsuit filed in 2016.

