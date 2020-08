SmileDirectClub LLC, a company that sells mail-order orthodontic treatments, can proceed with an antitrust lawsuit challenging a Georgia regulation restricting its ability to practice in that state.

A 2-1 panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld a lower court order denying the Georgia Board of Dentistry’s motion to dismiss the case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2XMxdnp