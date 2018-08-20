Smith & Nephew defeats lawsuit claiming it overcharged hospitals

A federal judge has dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing medical device manufacturer Smith & Nephew of defrauding government-run hospitals by overcharging them for the expedited delivery of equipment and supplies.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston on Friday held that Cavallino Consulting LLC’s lawsuit failed to identify any specific orders that were examples of the overcharging or any claims for payment Smith & Nephew had submitted.

