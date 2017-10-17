Judge certifies Solodyn pay-for-delay class actions

A federal judge has certified two classes of plaintiffs who purchased acne medication Solodyn and are pursuing antitrust lawsuits accusing Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp of striking deals to delay generic versions of the drug.

U.S. District Judge Denise Casper in Boston on Monday certified a class of wholesalers and retailers as direct purchasers of Solodyn and a class of consumers and insurers as indirect purchasers who claim they overpaid for Solodyn because of a so-called pay-for-delay deal between Medicis and Impax Laboratories Inc. In such deals, brand-name-drug makers pay generic companies to keep their products off the market for a longer period.

