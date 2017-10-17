FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge certifies Solodyn pay-for-delay class actions
October 17, 2017 / 9:32 PM / in 4 days

Judge certifies Solodyn pay-for-delay class actions

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has certified two classes of plaintiffs who purchased acne medication Solodyn and are pursuing antitrust lawsuits accusing Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp of striking deals to delay generic versions of the drug.

U.S. District Judge Denise Casper in Boston on Monday certified a class of wholesalers and retailers as direct purchasers of Solodyn and a class of consumers and insurers as indirect purchasers who claim they overpaid for Solodyn because of a so-called pay-for-delay deal between Medicis and Impax Laboratories Inc. In such deals, brand-name-drug makers pay generic companies to keep their products off the market for a longer period.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2x1Wuud

