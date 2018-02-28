FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 10:57 PM / in 13 hours

Valeant settles Solodyn pay-for-delay litigation for $58 million

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has agreed to pay $58 million to resolve lawsuits claiming its Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp unit sought to delay the launch of generic versions of the acne medication Solodyn in violation of antitrust laws.

The drugmaker disclosed the settlement amount on Wednesday as it announced its 2017 fourth quarter financial results. The company had on Feb. 13 told a federal judge in Boston that it had reached a deal, but terms were not disclosed at that time.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ouuuNN

