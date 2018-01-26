Valeant unit, Impax lose bid to escape Solodyn antitrust class action

A federal judge has cleared the way for a trial in a class action by purchasers of the acne medication Solodyn who claim Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp violated antitrust law by striking deals to delay the launch of generic versions of the drug.

U.S. District Judge Denise Casper in Boston on Thursday rejected arguments by Medicis, a unit of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, and generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc that the plaintiffs could not establish they were injured.

