February 14, 2018 / 1:15 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Valeant unit, Impax lose Solodyn antitrust class action appeal

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has declined to review an order certifying a class action by purchasers of the acne medication Solodyn alleging Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp sought to delay the launch of generic versions of the drug in violation of antitrust laws.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Monday declined to take up the appeal by Medicis, a unit of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, and generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc, before the case goes to trial on March 12.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2F0v7FK

