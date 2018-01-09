Massachusetts accuses mental health center of unlicensed patient care

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey on Tuesday announced she has sued a mental health center owned by private equity firm HIG Capital, accusing them of billing the state’s Medicaid program for services provided by unlicensed and unqualified staff.

The announcement followed an investigation by Healey’s office that was prompted by a whistleblower lawsuit filed in Boston federal court against South Bay Mental Health Center Inc by a former employee.

