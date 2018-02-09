FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 9:53 PM / a day ago

Massachusetts mental health center settles fraud case for $4 million

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Massachusetts mental health center owned by private equity firm HIG Capital has agreed to pay $4 million to resolve claims it billed the state’s Medicaid program for services provided by unlicensed and unqualified staff.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey on Thursday announced the settlement with South Bay Community Services, which will also be required to retain an independent compliance reviewer to conduct annual on-site audits.

