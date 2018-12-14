Westlaw News
Hospice care provider settles Medicare billing case for $5.9 mln

Nate Raymond

Hospice care provider SouthernCare Inc will pay $5.86 million to resolve claims it submitted claims for payment to Medicare for services that were unnecessary or not properly documented, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

The settlement with the Atlanta-based company will resolve allegations first raised in two separate whistleblower lawsuits filed in 2013 in federal court in Philadelphia by former SouthernCare employees.

