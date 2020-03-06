IN BRIEF: U.S. alleges spinal surgery co paid doctors more than $8 mln in kickbacks

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday in a lawsuit accused a venture capital-backed spinal technologies company in Massachusetts of earning more than $100 million by paying surgeons kickbacks to use its products.

The department in announcing the lawsuit filed in Boston federal court against SpineFrontier Inc also said that five doctors had admitted to accepting kickbacks from the company and will pay $1.56 million to resolve related claims against them.

