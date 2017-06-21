FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
Staar Surgical to pay $7 million in investor suit over FDA violations
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
Reuters Focus
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 21, 2017 / 7:10 PM / in 2 months

Staar Surgical to pay $7 million in investor suit over FDA violations

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Staar Surgical Co, a manufacturer of implantable lenses to correct vision problems, has agreed to pay $7 million to resolve a lawsuit claiming the company misled investors about its compliance with Food and Drug Administration regulations.

The settlement was disclosed in papers filed on Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles. It came in a securities class action lawsuit filed in 2014 after the FDA published a warning letter about deficiencies at Staar's California manufacturing facility.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sUHSP4

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.