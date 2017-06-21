Staar Surgical to pay $7 million in investor suit over FDA violations

Staar Surgical Co, a manufacturer of implantable lenses to correct vision problems, has agreed to pay $7 million to resolve a lawsuit claiming the company misled investors about its compliance with Food and Drug Administration regulations.

The settlement was disclosed in papers filed on Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles. It came in a securities class action lawsuit filed in 2014 after the FDA published a warning letter about deficiencies at Staar's California manufacturing facility.

