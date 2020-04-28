Steward Health owes researcher $10.2 million over lab closure - Mass. top court

Massachusetts’ top court on Tuesday ruled that hospital operator Steward Health Care System must pay $10.2 million to a cancer scientist who said it breached her contract by withdrawing support for her research, causing her laboratory to close.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled that evidence presented at trial supported a jury finding Steward breached Lynn Hlatky’s contract when in 2013 it spun off her research lab at a Boston hospital it acquired three years earlier.

