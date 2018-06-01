FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 9:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Stryker must face U.S. bribery lawsuit by Brazilian insurers - 6th Circuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit by an association of Brazilian health insurance providers accusing medical device manufacturer Stryker Corp of paying bribes and kickbacks to doctors to get them to use its products.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati on Thursday reversed a lower-court judge’s June 2017 ruling that the Associacao Brasileira de Medicina de Grupo, also known as Abramge, should have filed the case in its home country instead.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LaWAqf

