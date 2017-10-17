Reckitt Benckiser unit beats states' Suboxone antitrust claims

A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed a unit of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc from a lawsuit by state attorneys general accusing it and spin-off Indivior Plc of scheming to block generic competition of the opioid addiction treatment drug Suboxone.

U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg in Philadelphia ruled that the group of 35 other attorneys general had failed to plausibly allege Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd (RBH) possessed monopoly power or engaged in anticompetitive conduct.

