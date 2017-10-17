FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reckitt Benckiser unit beats states' Suboxone antitrust claims
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 17, 2017 / 9:32 PM / in 4 days

Reckitt Benckiser unit beats states' Suboxone antitrust claims

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed a unit of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc from a lawsuit by state attorneys general accusing it and spin-off Indivior Plc of scheming to block generic competition of the opioid addiction treatment drug Suboxone.

U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg in Philadelphia ruled that the group of 35 other attorneys general had failed to plausibly allege Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd (RBH) possessed monopoly power or engaged in anticompetitive conduct.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2x4kMEd

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.