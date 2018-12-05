Westlaw News
11th Circuit revives false advertising case against supplement maker

Nate Raymond

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit by dietary supplement maker Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc alleging the label for a protein-powder drink mix marketed by rival HBS International Corp misleads consumers.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals partially reversed a ruling by an Atlanta federal judge dismissing the case, holding that Hi-Tech had raised plausible allegations that the label for “Ultra-Premium 6-Protein Blend HexaPro” was misleading.

