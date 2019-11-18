IN BRIEF: Supreme Court rejects case over Medicare rural hospital payments

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an Iowa hospital’s challenge to the method the government used to calculate how much Medicare will pay rural hospitals who suffer a major annual drop in patients covered by the healthcare program.

The court declined to hear Unity HealthCare’s appeal of an 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that deferred to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ interpretation of its regulations to find its payment decisions were reasonable.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CWmHyY