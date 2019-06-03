Westlaw News
U.S. Supreme Court rejects HHS change to Medicare hospital payments

Nate Raymond

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services policy that reduced certain Medicare payments to hospitals must be vacated because the public did not have advance notice or a chance to comment on it before its adoption.

The justices by a 7-1 vote held the government under the Medicare Act was required to provide public notice and a 60-day comment period before altering a formula in 2014 for reimbursing hospitals that treat low-income patients.

