IN BRIEF: Hospital operator Sutter Health settles DOJ probes for $46 million

California hospital operator Sutter Health will pay almost $46 million to resolve claims that it improperly billed Medicare for services referred to it by doctors with whom it had financial relationships, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

The settlements announced by the government partially stem from allegations first raised in a whistleblower lawsuit filed under the False Claims Act in federal court in San Francisco by an ex-employee.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CNVgax